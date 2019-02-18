Axle breaks, sends driver into tree in Mercer County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COOL SPRING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) - A woman was injured when the axle on her car broke, sending the vehicle into a tree.

The accident happened about 12:37 p.m. Sunday on Franklin Street, just north of Fairground Road.

The 47-year-old woman was driving north on Franklin Street when the rear passenger wheel axle broke, forcing the woman to lose control of her car.

The vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree.

The woman was injured and taken to Grove City Medical Center. Police did not know how badly she was hurt.