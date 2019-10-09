Awards ceremony recognizes local seniors who made impact on community

Left to right: Keith Bowser, Joyce Brooks, Shirley Millerleile, Leo Connelly, Moses Murphy and Trudie Rose-McCoy

The Valley Legacy Awards were held Wednesday at the Maronite Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An awards ceremony in Youngstown recognized outstanding senior citizens in the community.

This is a milestone year for the awards as this year is the 15th class to be recognized.

There were more than 17 nominees recognized for Community Achievement, Professional Excellence and Senior Advocate.

The winners were all chosen because of what they do for the community and their engagement.

“It’s important to take the time to recognize the legacies they’ve left behind and all the people they have inspired. We also recognize senior advocates, so people that are actually working to make things better for our seniors,” said Danielle Procopio, of Shepherd of the Valley.

Our former forecaster, Rich Morgan, won the award for Professional Excellence last year.

This year’s winners include:

Outstanding Senior Award for Community Achievement

Keith E. Bowser, Warren

Leo H. Connelly, Jr., Youngstown

Trudie Rose-McCoy, North Jackson

Outstanding Senior Award for Professional Excellence

Joyce Brooks, Canfield

Outstanding Senior Advocate

Shirley Millerleile, Girard

Moses Murphy, Poland

Cliff C. & Lillie W. Johnson Memorial Award for Time Service to the Community