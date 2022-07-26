WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Award winning musician Christopher Cross is coming to the Valley for his 40th Anniversary Tour.

Cross will be at the Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday, September 10.

Cross is known for his hit singles “Sailing,” “Ride Like the Wind,” “Say You’ll Be Mine,” and more.

According to a press release, Cross has won five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles in his over five decade career.

Online-only pre-sale tickets will go on sale beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, July 28. This presale is accessible to “Friends of the Robins Theatre” members only.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, July 29 at 10 a.m. at www.robinstheatre.com. and the Robins Theatre Box Office.