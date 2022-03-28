YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Grammy nominated artist Lee Brice will be playing live in Youngstown this summer.

According to a press release, Brice will perform at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Friday September 9, 2022 as a part of his Label Me Proud Tour.

Brice has had nine #1 hits that include songs like “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

The multi-platinum selling artist will be joined by country artists Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.

The release states that pre-sale tickets and VIP packages will be available through Lee Brice’s fan club on Tuesday, March 29 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale to the public at Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. More ticket information can be found by clicking here.