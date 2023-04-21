YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- JAC Live announced Friday R&B funk band Kool & The Gang will perform in Youngstown this summer.

According to a press release, the band will be at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 1.

The band’s website says Kool & The Gang has won two Grammy Awards and seven American Music Awards. They also have had 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

The band has hits that include “Get Down On It,” “Jungle Boogie,” and “Ladies Night.”

According to a Facebook post by the venue, tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster and the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Presale ticket information and an official sale date have not yet been released.