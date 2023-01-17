LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — If you have a dog, don’t get your dog license registration deadlines and fees mixed up. Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties are different.

That’s advice from county leaders who say that you will be charged double if you are late.

The deadline in Columbiana County to register your dog is Jan. 31. It’s Feb. 28 in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, which could confuse some pet owners.

The registration fee is $12 per dog in Columbiana County, but it’s double, or $24, if you don’t do it by Jan. 31.

In Mahoning County, dog licenses are $20 until Feb. 28. After that, they are $40 per dog.

In Trumbull County, the fee is $18 per dog, $36 after Feb. 28.

All dogs three months old or older need to be registered within 30 days of ownership.