WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The autopsy results are back from a deadly New Year’s Day house fire in Warren.

The fire happened at a house on Woodland Street, where 34-year-old Cassandra Gray and her son, 5-year-old Otto, died.

The autopsy found both passed away from smoke inhalation.

The report also said no injuries were found to suggest any foul play.