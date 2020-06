Last month, there were 2,120 new vehicles sold

(WKBN) – Auto sales in the Valley are rebounding now that dealer showrooms are back open, but total sales are still down from a year ago.

Last month, there were 2,120 new vehicles sold. In May of 2019, the number was 2,826 new vehicles.

Boardman Subaru was the top dealer last month with 164 sold.

Fred Martin Ford came in second with 124, Fairway Ford in Canfield came in third with 107, Toyota of Boardman came in fourth with 92 and Taylor Kia came in fifth with 91 vehicles sold.