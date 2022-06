(WKBN) — Auto sales across the Mahoning Valley continue to lag behind those from last year except for used vehicle sales — they’re holding their own.

New vehicle sales last month were down 31% compared with May of 2021. Year to date new vehicle sales are down 27%.

But used vehicle sales last month were up 5.6% and year to date are down just 1.2%.

New and used combined sales were down 11% in May and are down 13% year to date.