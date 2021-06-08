Auto dealerships thank Hickory schools with donation

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Local car dealers made a generous donation Tuesday to a Mercer County school.

Shenango Honda and the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Association presented a check to Hickory High School in Hermitage.

They say the $2,000 donation is their way of saying thanks for the school’s dedication.

The dealers also wanted to recognize teachers for doing their jobs under the added challenges of the pandemic.

“This pandemic has caused us to pivot and bring more technology much quicker than we had planned into our school district and partnerships such as this make it much easier to accomplish,” said Superintendent Daniel Bell.

The district says they’re going to use part of the money for new technology for classes in coding, science and engineering.