BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local car dealership helped finish Sweeney Chevrolet’s Operation Santa campaign on Thursday.

No. 1 Cochran Chevrolet Buick GMC Youngstown presented a check for $25,000 to United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. The funds will help support the Care Closet at Boardman Center Intermediate School, a program providing hygiene products and food for kids in need.

Executive manager Derek Snyder with No. 1 Cochran said the company is proud to continue Sweeney’s tradition.

“We like to give back in the ways that we can,” Snyder said. “Combined over the years, I’m super proud of all our efforts together.”

The former Sweeney dealership pledged $50 to the organization for every new car sold. Employees also hit an all-time high donation pledge of $30,000 last year.