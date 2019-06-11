Autism Society reaches fundraising goal with ‘Autism Warrior’ event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s fourth annual Autism Walk and 5k on Saturday was considered a success.

Around 500 people were in attendance, and the fundraising goal of $20,000 was achieved.

In addition to the usual walk and 5K, this year the event added a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, an eight-person tractor pull and three bounce houses.

Autism Society Board President Robin Suzelis said the idea to expand the event came by popular demand.

“We decided to make it a bigger event. We know that Ninja Warrior is a big thing right now, so we got a Ninja Warrior course from Cincinnati,” Suzelis said.

Like every year, tables were set up for a special needs resource fair. This helps parents and families find local resources to help with the demands of autism.