Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Autism Society reaches fundraising goal with ‘Autism Warrior’ event

Local News

by: Vince Coll

Posted: / Updated:

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s fourth annual Autism Walk and 5k on Saturday was considered a success.

Around 500 people were in attendance, and the fundraising goal of $20,000 was achieved. 

In addition to the usual walk and 5K, this year the event added a Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, an eight-person tractor pull and three bounce houses. 

Autism Society Board President Robin Suzelis said the idea to expand the event came by popular demand.

“We decided to make it a bigger event. We know that Ninja Warrior is a big thing right now, so we got a Ninja Warrior course from Cincinnati,” Suzelis said. 

Like every year, tables were set up for a special needs resource fair. This helps parents and families find local resources to help with the demands of autism.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story