Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for votes to win $25,000 grant

MAHONING COUNTY (WKBN) – The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley has the chance to win $25,000 for a new program and they need your help.

The local non-profit applied for a grant through State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program.

It is a nationwide contest that started with 2,000 applicants. It was then cut down to the top 200.

From there, the top 40 non-profits with the most votes will each win $25,000.

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley will use the money to help start up their vision of the Adult Career & Life Skills Program.

Board member Jodi Glass said this program will help adults with autism enter into the workforce and learn life skills

“Autism is a lifelong neurological condition. I mean, that’s just the truth, so, I mean, we think about kids that are in school. What do they need? What are their needs? That’s what everybody focuses on, but we forget that these kids become adults and they age out of the system and they still need support and we need to be there to support them,” Glass said.

Voting started on Wednesday. As of Sunday, they are in 19th place, but Glass said it changes constantly.

Voting will end on Friday. You can vote up to 10 times per day per email address. For more information, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.