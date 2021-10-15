Autism school receives $30,000 donation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Rich Center for Autism just got a big donation.

Ante 4 Autism gave them a check Friday morning for more than $30,000 This nonprofit raises money to support families affected by autism.

Ante 4 Autism founder is Columbus native Doug Krinsky. He gave the check to help moms and dads right here in the valley.

Former Rich Center Director Georgia Backus is greatly appreciative of Doug and the donation,



“He’s fulfilling part of my dream that the parents have respite. They have fun they’re educated they have a place to call here and just be able to be plain old parents sometimes,” Backus said.

This money will help install a resource room for families. It will also support activities for families of past and present students.