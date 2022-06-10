YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A $21,000 check was presented Friday to Potential Development from Covelli Enterprises.

It was a culmination of their Pieces of Hope for Autism Campaign. It helps provide funding to further educate children with learning disabilities.

One new program that was funded through donations is the Cool Kids Cafe.

“They push their cart around, they leave menus, they take orders. They’re responsible for cleaning up, making sure those orders are correct, stocking product,” said Crissy Jenkins, director of learning and development.

Food and coffee orders are taken for staff during the week and then delivered on Friday.

“Covellie Enterprises was kind enough to supply them with the needs that they had to get that business off the ground,” Jenkins said.

Covelli Enterprises has been helping Potential Development since 2010 and helped raise over $2 million for the areas it serves in eight states.

“As a business in this community, we have an obligation to give back to the community that’s allowed us to be so successful. That’s our due diligence, and we love working with the many amazing organizations in the community like Potential Development,” said Danielle Covelli, director of marketing.