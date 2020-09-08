Authorities say man on LSD ran naked through Boardman

This photo is from an unrelated arrest in 2019, as Verdream wasn’t booked into the jail following his recent arrest.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a call on Thursday about a man who was running completely naked and screaming for help in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Police reported that when they arrived, 25-year-old Ian Verdream sat down in the parking lot and told officers that he took LSD. Police said Verdream was “highly agitated.”

Verdream then took off toward Raising Canes, according to a police report. Police threatened him with a Taser, but he ran again.

Police said Verdream appeared to try to bite a police officer while being placed in handcuffs. An officer punched him in the face and got him on the ground, where Verdream continued struggling with officers, according to the report.

According to police, Verdream was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman for treatment.

Police said Verdream faces charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, public indecency, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer.

Detectives say he hasn’t been arrested yet because he was hospitalized after the incident.

