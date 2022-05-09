BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local author is teaching kids about diversity.

Steve Brown is better known as Dynamo Flapdoodle. He was at West Boulevard Elementary Monday in Boardman.

Brown is a Youngstown children’s book author and illustrator. His books tackle diversity and differences in a fun way.

Students heard one of his stories and drew his characters.

“If you teach them now when they’re young about diversity, as they grow, they mature into it. It’s not a thing. Everyone is everyone,” Brown said.

Literacy coach Lisa Hughes said the topic of diversity is not always easy for primary students to understand, but this presentation helps.

“They have somebody who has wonderful messages, positive messages and having them as part of the values has really been exciting for all of us,” Hughes said.

Brown will present at all Boardman Elementary schools this week.”