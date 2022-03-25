YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown woman has been indicted for the death of her 2-month-old son in July.

Ashley Williams, 33, of Compass West Drive, was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the July 22 death of Dalvin Williams.

A coroner’s report said Austintown police and fire and paramedics with Lanes ambulance service were called to Williams’ apartment for a report of an unresponsive child, and when they arrived, they found the baby was not breathing.

Reports said Williams told first responders she put the baby face down on a “Boppy pillow” in a basinet, went downstairs, and when she came back, the baby was not breathing.

First responders tried but could not restore the baby’s breathing. He was taken to the Boardman campus of Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The coroner’s report ruled the death an accident but said an “unsafe sleeping environment” contributed to his death. The report said the child suffocated.

It is not known when Williams will be arraigned. She is not yet in custody.

