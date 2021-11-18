Austintown Township to share in $5.5 million federal community policing grant

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is one of four law enforcement agencies to share in a $5.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Justice Department to advance community policing.

The money will be used for additional full-time law officers.

Austintown Township will receive $250,000. Other agencies in Northeast Ohio and their grant amounts include:

City of Canton – $1 million

City of Cleveland – $3.75 million

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department – $500,000

According to the Department of Justice, 183 agencies were awarded funds that will also be used to build legitimacy and trust between law enforcement and communities; 41 agencies will seek to address high rates of gun violence; 21 will focus on other areas of violence; and 19 will focus resources on combating hate and domestic extremism or supporting police-based responses to persons in crisis. The complete list of awards can be found here.

Since 1994, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants to hire officers.

President Biden has requested $537 million for the program, an increase of $300 million.