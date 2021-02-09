Austintown theft suspect says he steals from businesses to give to ‘less fortunate’

The suspect told officers he would steal again, according to the police report

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police could be dealing with a modern-day Robin Hood.

According to a police report, officers were called about 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the Austintown Plaza on reports of a theft.

They say Shane Dixon, 31, of North Jackson, told a business owner that he stole items from other businesses to give to the less fortunate and wanted to turn himself in.

When officers arrived, they found Dixon at a nearby B-W3’s and questioned him. Since they couldn’t pinpoint a “victim” business in Dixon’s story, they “sent him on his way.”

About 20 minutes later, officers saw Dixon walking through the nearby Walmart parking lot pushing a grocery cart full of items.

Officers stopped Dixon and questioned his “purchases.” Surveillance video from the store showed Dixon selecting several food items and leaving without paying for them, the report stated.

Dixon was arrested on charges of theft.