Austintown theater ready for return of moviegoers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Moviegoers have been salty, waiting for more films, but pour that butter on now.

The movies are coming back, and the popcorn is popping.

One theater in Austintown is showing movies on the big screen after doing a lot of work to be ready for them.

Feature films are shining bright again. Even brighter is the new look for Golden Star Theater, which is celebrating its first anniversary.

“We’re very proud of it. We took a complex that was over 20 years old and did a complete renovation of it,” said Frank Moses, president of Golden Star Theaters.

Moses, his brother George, and other parts of the Moses family got stars in their eyes years ago.

“We had an opportunity in 1994 to get into a movie theater — a little three-plex in the New Castle market where we started at. We expanded that to a nine-plex,” Moses said.

From there, it grew into five markets.

This past year may have been the toughest. The finished product shows their belief in the return of the movie business.

The movie theater has a fresh look. The screen, the speakers, even the drapes are all brand new. There are also some new items at the snack bar.

The movies are coming back, too. Studios have a backlog of films, starting with those now showing, including “The Eternals” and even the latest James Bond production.

“They’re giving us first releases now, exclusively in here. The Eternals, you’ll see it here the first 45 days here,” Moses said.

The blockbusters bring people in, but the show also includes having new things like alcohol, plus the standbys like candy and popcorn, which Moses said makes going to see those movies a time to remember.

“What you want to do to really entice the people coming in, you got to give them the right experience,” he said.

Golden Star is celebrating with popcorn for just $2 Saturday. It is free on Sunday.

One person will also win two movie passes per week for next year.