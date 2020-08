The 16-year-old was hit by a car as he rode his bike into the street from a driveway last week

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen from Austintown has passed away following an accident on his bike last week.

Nathan McStowe, 16, was hit by a car as he rode his bike into the street from a driveway.

The accident happened last Tuesday on Pembrook Road.

McStowe was put on life support and passed away the next day.

He was a student at Potential Development.

