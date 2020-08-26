Austintown teen on life support after being hit by SUV while riding bike

The 16-year-old boy was pulling out of a driveway on his bike when an SUV heading down the road hit him, according to Highway Patrol

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen boy from Austintown was seriously hurt Tuesday after he was hit by a car while on his bicycle.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Pembrook Road, west of Orkney Street.

Nathan Mcstowe, 16, was pulling out of a driveway on his bike when an SUV heading down the road hit him, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Mcstowe was not wearing a helmet.

According to the boy’s family, he is on life support. He is in the ICU at Akron Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Mcstowe is a student at the Rich Center for Autism in Youngstown.

