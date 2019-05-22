Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca retiring

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Superintendent Vince Colaluca is retiring.

The district confirmed the retirement on Wednesday afternoon.

Colaluca has been at the district for 10 years.

According to the district, Colaluca has led the district through new programming, secured a $500,000 federal grant for the Austintown Falcon Mobile Medical Unit and helped pass a bond issue to build new elementary buildings.

The district released the following statement:

The Austintown Board of Education, Administrative Team, Staff and Students wish Mr. Colaluca best of luck in his retirement.

Colaluca was recently a candidate for the Youngstown City Schools’ superintendent position, but the position was awarded to another candidate.