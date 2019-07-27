Austintown student gets chance to attend an ‘out of this world’ summer camp

Jibril Jackson's passion for astronomy is so large that he applied to attend a space camp in Alabama

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown boy is headed for space camp. His passion is impressive, but his mother says he can leave her a bit confused at times with all of his knowledge.

In the summer, a lot of kids go to some type of camp, but 12-year-old Jibril Jackson is going to one that’s out of this world.

“Oh my gosh, super proud. How can you not be proud of your child?” said Jaietta Jackson, Jibril’s mother.

Jibril is an incoming seventh-grader at Austintown with a very large passion for astronomy. So large, that he applied to attend space camp in Huntsville, Alabama, this weekend.

“So I wrote three essays and the essays were about why we should accept you, why you’re interested in this program and how are you interested in space,” Jibril said.

Jibril said one of the activities he’ll be doing is going into a machine that makes you feel like you’re in space.

“Where they have me attached to this machine where if I jump or move, it will then simulate the movement of gravity on the moon,” he said.

Jaietta said her son’s passion for space makes her a little confused.

“Sometimes, I don’t know what he’s talking about. He gets frustrated or sometimes he’s like, ‘Mom, I mean this!’ I have to look it up or Google it,” she said.

But this weekend’s space camp isn’t the first time Jibril has gone on a journey motivated by his love for space. Two years ago, he went to Tennessee for the full solar eclipse.

“I thought it was an amazing sight and it’s a wonder that… our planet and the sun can line up to make that beautiful picture,” he said.

Jibril said he wants to be an astronomer or an astrophysicist when he grows up.