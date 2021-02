One man was shot and rushed to the hospital

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police and state troopers are searching for a shooting suspect.

It happened just before midnight near the Fox Run apartments, just beyond Mahoning Avenue.

Police said a young man was shot and hurt. He was rushed to the hospital for surgery, but police said he should live.

They couldn’t say what was behind the shooting.

Right now, they’re looking for a car but they did not give us a description.