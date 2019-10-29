Austintown second graders spread anti-bullying messages on Starbucks cups

Their goal is to encourage others to be kind to one another

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Austintown Elementary School are spreading messages of love and kindness, one cup at a time.

The second-grade classes have teamed up with the Austintown Starbucks during National Bullying Prevention Month. Their goal is to encourage others to be kind to one another.

“Spreading kind words by positive messages, it really teaches the kids how to spread love and be kind and that everybody matters, and this is a great way to give back to our community,” said Dana Patrick, a second-grade teacher at Austintown Elementary.

The students have been decorating sleeves that will go on Starbucks cups.

Sixteen classrooms at Austintown Elementary have been a part of the project. So far, the students have decorated more than 2,000 sleeves.

Each sleeve is colored differently and has a message of kindness.

“I think it’s good, ‘cause I don’t really like it when I see kids bully other kids, ‘cause I just feel bad for them,” said Teagan Gould, a second grade student.

The Starbucks that will be distributing the sleeves is located on Canfield-Niles Road in Austintown. The store will start distributing them on October 31, through the weekend until they run out.

This is the first year that the students have done this project. But Patrick says after speaking with Starbucks, they plan to do it every year.