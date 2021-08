AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Local School District will host a job fair August 12 for all non-teaching substitutes and transportation personnel.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Austintown Middle School.

Those who attend will be able to learn about the positions and receive information to apply. A resume is not required.

Those who attend should enter the middle school through the main entrance at the front of the building.