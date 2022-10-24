AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local Schools Superintendent David Cappuzzello announced that he plans to retire July 1 after fulfilling his 4-year contract with the district, a school spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said that Cappuzzello is also giving the district the option of rehiring him.

Cappuzzello was hired at the district in 2019 to replace interim superintendent, Stan Watson, who was selected after the retirement of Vince Colaluca.

He previously worked as superintendent of Girard City Schools.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.