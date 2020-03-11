Austintown Schools invest in advanced disinfectant sprayers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown Local School District is investing in new electronic disinfectant sprayers for its buildings.



They’re called electrostatic sprayers. They’re designed to allow the cleaning liquid to cover more area, therefore, killing more germs.

The district ordered four more similar products. Only now they’re bigger to better cover all of their schools.

“With our schools being as big as they are, square footage wise, we’ll be able to cover a lot more area. We can do more in the afternoon and night turns than we could with the [smaller] machines,” says operations director, Matt Bostian.

Bostian expects the larger sprayers in the next two weeks, and he says he can see this helping attendance.