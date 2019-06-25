Austintown Schools hires new superintendent, treasurer

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard City Schools Superintendent David Cappuzzello is taking a new position at Austintown Schools.

He’ll be the superintendent of Austintown Schools, effective August 1.

The Austintown Board of Education made the appointment during its regular board meeting on Tuesday.

The board also approved to appoint Blaise Karlovic as treasurer.

Both Cappuzzello and Karlovic have five-year contracts and will work on an interim basis in July.

Cappuzzello replaces the interim superintendent, Stan Watson, who was selected after the retirement of Vince Colaluca.