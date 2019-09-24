Austintown runaway has been missing for nearly a week, police say

If you have any information on where the teen might be, please call Austintown police at 330-799-9721

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Megan Krynicki has brown hair and eyes, is about 5’7″ tall and weighs 250 pounds.

She was last seen the evening of September 18, wearing green sweatpants and a pink bra.

Her mother said she has Krynicki’s cell phone, so the girl didn’t take it with her.

She said Krynicki stays in the basement and has been known to jump out of the window.

If you have any information on where the teen might be, please call Austintown police at 330-799-9721.