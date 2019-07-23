Austintown restaurant dedicates benches in honor of fallen veterans

All six benches were donated by the family of David. L. Eisenbraun

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An area of the Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant in Austintown is growing to include special seating.

Six benches were dedicated Tuesday in honor of fallen military veterans.

The benches will sit in an area where five flags are set, representing all branches of the U.S. military.

All six benches were donated by the family of David. L. Eisenbraun, one of the fallen soldiers.

The honored soldiers include:

2nd Lieutenant Charles W. Brown, Army – Vietnam War

2nd lieutenant John Terlecky, Jr., Army Air Corp – World War II

Chief Warrant Officer Donald V. Clark, Army – Iraq War

Hospitalman David L. Eisenbraun, Navy – Vietnam War

Sergeant James Pommersberger, Marines – Vietnam War

Sergeant Robert M. Carr, Army – Iraq War

Recently the restaurant hosted the appearance of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall, a 3/5 scale of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. More than 450 motorcyclists gathered at Quaker Steak & Lube to follow the memorial to its next stop along the route to the nation’s capital.