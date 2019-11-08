Austintown residents worry about slower response times without Lanterman’s bridge

Tearing down the bridge would add four minutes to emergency response times for those living on the northeast side

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People who live on Lanterman Road in Austintown let Ohio Department of Transportation officials know they are not happy with plans to get rid of a bridge.

ODOT is considering tearing down the Lanterman Road Bridge that crosses over Interstate 680.

The bridge will need to be replaced soon. ODOT said since only 300 vehicles travel over the bridge each day, it may not be worth replacing.

Tearing down the bridge would add four minutes to emergency response times for those living on the northeast side.

“Our main concern is the safety issue for everybody,” said resident Jim Murphy. “Fire response time, police response time, especially ambulance service. We have had a lot of people with a lot of different things going on. I just don’t understand why they don’t just fix the road and get it all together.”

ODOT said no decision has been made on whether or not to remove the bridge. This is just the design phase.

ODOT will take into consideration all the comments made Thursday night and submitted online.