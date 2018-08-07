Austintown residents battle rat problem Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The homes in a quiet Austintown neighborhood off of County Line Road appear nicely maintained and landscaped, but if you look closely at the manicured lawns, you can see rate holes.

Stephanie Bevilacaqua said the neighborhood has been overrun with rats since May. She’s trapped 24 of them herself. She said one was about 12 inches long from head to tail.

(Story continues below the video)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Austintown neighbors are battling a...

Over the last couple of months, Bevilacaqua has done a lot of research, learning she had to rat-proof her home and shed. She removed ground vegetation and replaced it with metal screening and river rocks. She even poured cayenne pepper around the holes she discovered.

Bevilacaqua and others have complained to the Board of Health and township officials, who now plan to send letters to neighbors with tips on how to get the rats to leave.

Austintown Township Manager Mike Dockry said it’s a matter of making the area unpleasant for the rats, which will scavenge almost anything from bird food to waste from pets.

“It is where they want to live, and then it is reducing food and water sources,” Dockry said.

Bevilacaqua said the rats will go for fruit on the ground, berry bushes and even acorns and walnuts.

While road crews will clean out catch basins and storm sewers in the area, neighbors will have to keep an eye on each other.

“You can be doing everything right, and if your neighbor isn’t picking up the dog matter, then there is a food source there, and you may have a rat problem,” Dockry said.