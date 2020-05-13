Austintown police: Woman charged with stabbing man with protection order against her

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman accused of stabbing a man in Austintown last week was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Tuesday.

Jennifer Sharpe, 31, faces charges of felonious assault, violating a protection order and violating parole.

According to a police report, a caller told police that a man was stabbed at the 1000 block of Compass West Drive on May 6.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said a man was sitting outside the building with blood running down his face. Police said there was also blood on his arms and clothes.

The victim told police that he went out to his girlfriend’s car in the parking lot when Sharpe ran up to him and struck him in the head with a knife, the report said.

According to the report, the victim said he ran to the front door and told his girlfriend, who was walking outside, to call 911.

The victim’s girlfriend told police she saw Sharpe get in the passenger seat of an SUV and drive away.

The victim had cuts on his head and arm, police said. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

During the investigation, police said they found out that the victim had a protection order filed against Sharpe, who was arrested on Tuesday.