Friday night, officers received a call in the Cross Cove area in reference to the sighting of the animal

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is warning of a black bear sighting in the township.

Friday night, officers received a call in the Cross Cove area in reference to the sighting of the animal.

The police department posted a video of the bear on its Facebook page. The video was shot by a resident in the area.

If you see the bear, you’re asked to contact the police department at (330) 799-9721.

Police also warned residents not to approach the bear.