Austintown police warn community about fundraising scam

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is warning the community against a possible fundraising scam this holiday season.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, police have heard from businesses in the township that a caller claimed to be raising money for the fire department.

Police said the Austintown Fire Department is not currently soliciting for anything.

Officials urge the community to call organizations directly if they want to donate and are unsure about a fundraising solicitation call.