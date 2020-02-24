Austintown police seeking help in attempted theft investigation

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say is connected to an attempted theft investigation.

Police released surveillance images on the department’s Facebook page Monday showing a man pulled up next to a commercial van on Westchester Drive.

Police say they believe the man in the images was attempting to steal the vehicle but was scared off by a snowplow.

Anyone with information about the man in the image is asked to call police at (330) 270-5111.