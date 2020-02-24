Live Now
Austintown police seeking help in attempted theft investigation

Police released surveillance images on the department's Facebook page Monday

Police in Austintown are asking for the public's help in identifying a person they say is connected to an attempted theft investigation.

Police released surveillance images on the department’s Facebook page Monday showing a man pulled up next to a commercial van on Westchester Drive.

Police say they believe the man in the images was attempting to steal the vehicle but was scared off by a snowplow.

Anyone with information about the man in the image is asked to call police at (330) 270-5111.

