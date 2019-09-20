Austintown police say suspect threatened to take officer ‘to the dark side’

A call to an accident in Austintown turned into an ordeal where an officer was assaulted

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A call to an crash in Austintown turned into an ordeal in which an officer was assaulted, according to police.

According to a police report, officers were called about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday to County Line Road, near Rasberry Lane, where they say Charles Field, Jr., 68, backed into another vehicle as he was coming out of a driveway.

Officers said Field was intoxicated and was having a hard time standing without help.

Officers say after attempting one portion of a field sobriety test, Field told officers, “I failed” and refused to any further testing, according to the police report.

Officers took Field to the police station and said during processing, he told one of them he was going to take him “to the dark side.” At that point, Field swung at the officer, grazing the side of the officer’s head, according to the report.

Field was forced to the ground but continued to swing at officers while they tried to handcuff him, the report stated. At one point, a Taser was used on Field and he began to comply, according to the report.

A short time later, police say Field lunged at officers again and continued to act aggressively toward police saying, “When I get out, I’m coming for you.”

Field was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of aggravated menacing, assault on a police officer and OVI. He is scheduled to be in court Sept. 23.