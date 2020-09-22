Austintown police say man with guns, $10,000 cash tried to run from officers who searched him

Police said officers ran after him and had to tase him to get him to cooperate

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing charges after police said he tried to run away after they found guns, thousands of dollars in cash and some marijuana during an Austintown traffic stop.

An officer said he saw a truck that didn’t stop at a stop sign at Oakwood Avenue and N. Meridian Road around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The officer pulled the truck over and said the driver, 29-year-old Jawon Hymes, of Youngstown, was complaining and seemed agitated, according to a police report.

When the officer asked if Hymes had anything illegal in the truck, police said Hymes said no and didn’t want the officer to search the truck.

When Hymes pulled his driver’s license out of a bag, the officer said he saw a large amount of cash.

Police brought a K9 out to sniff the truck and asked Hymes to step out. Hymes got upset at first, saying police had no reason to search, and he was uncooperative with officers, according to the report.

He finally did step out of the truck and officers patted him down.

Police said the K9 sniffed drugs in the driver’s door and that’s when Hymes sprinted away.

Officers ran after him and when Hymes tripped, they were able to catch up to him, according to the report.

Police said Hymes struggled with them and in the process, knocked off one of the officers’ body cameras.

An officer tased Hymes after warning him several times to stop resisting, the report states.

Police said they found over $13,000 cash in Hymes’ bag, a gun and ammunition, and two bags of marijuana. They found another gun and more ammunition in the truck, according to the report.

Hymes was arrested and is facing charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

Marquise Wilkins showed up while all of this was happening and police said he tried to interfere with the arrest. He was also arrested and faces charges of obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

