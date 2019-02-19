Austintown police say man was drunk and texting while driving

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man from Austintown is facing several charges after police say he was texting and driving and also driving under the influence.

According to a police report, officers on patrol at about 2:50 a.m. on Monday said they saw 24-year-old Dylan Walters of Austintown driving along S. Raccoon Road with his head down looking at his phone. They said he overshot a stop light at Mahoning Avenue. Then, as he was still looking at his phone, caused other drivers to honk their horn at him.

Officers followed Walters and pulled him over further down on S. Raccoon. Road. Walters told officers he knew he was texting and driving and that he was texting a girl who wanted to have sex with him, the report stated.

Officers said Walters smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and slurred speech. Police said Walters failed a field sobriety test and told them he had been drinking all day but recently had three beers. He also said that he would faile a breath test and refused to take one, the report stated.

Walters was charged with OVI, driving while texting and driving under suspension. He is scheduled to appear in court on February 20.