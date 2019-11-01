Austintown police say man threatened officers, struck head in police car after robbery arrest

Police say, Driscoll struck his head multiple times against the rear cage while in transport

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police say a man who was arrested for stealing from a local liquor store, continuously struck his own head in the back of a police car while being transported on Monday.

James Driscoll, 31, was in the 1 Stop Liquor Store on Mahoning Avenue Monday evening. One store employee noticed a suspicious man in the aisles and advised her co-worker to check the security cameras at the front counter.

The surveillance showed Driscoll taking a bottle of rum off the shelf, putting it in his back pocket and trying to leave the store, according to the store clerk.

When confronted, Driscoll denied he had the bottle in his possession.

The store clerk called the police after Driscoll refused to leave.

Two officers arrived around 8 p.m. One officer stated Driscoll appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Police said Driscoll became aggressive, verbally and physically, when he was placed under arrest for theft.

He threatened the two officers, exclaiming he would “go Delta Force” on an officer, according to the police report. Police said Driscoll also made reference to an officer’s Spanish heritage.

Driscoll was handcuffed and patted down for weapons. Police said he was found with four knives.

Officers also reported finding tools that they believed were stolen from Home Depot, pending investigation.

According to the police report, Driscoll struck his head multiple times against the rear cage of the police cruiser while in transport. Police said he also spit blood on a medic who was called to treat his head wound.

Driscoll is charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing and intimidation towards a police officer.