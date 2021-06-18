Austintown police say fight with baseball bat stems from argument over parking spot

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a dispute over a parking space Thursday led a Pembrook Road man to hit another man in the head with a baseball bat.

Randy Cruz, 34, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of felonious assault. Records from Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown show Cruz was arraigned Friday and has a preliminary hearing set for Monday, but the records do not indicate if any bond was set in the case.

Cruz was arrested after police were called about 7:10 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 4100 block of Pembrook Road for a report of a fight with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived, the victim came up to them and said he was hit with a bat, and another witness gave police a bat that had blood on it, reports said.

Cruz was taken into custody at a nearby apartment and said he was the one who was attacked. He had several cuts on his head, reports said, which he was treated for at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Austintown before he was booked into the jail.

Several witnesses told police Cruz and the victim had argued earlier in the day over a parking space. As the victim was cooking on a grill, the witnesses said Cruz pulled up in a car, got out of the car carrying a bat and hit the victim in the head.

The pair fell to the ground and struggled over the bat, and two witnesses tried to break the fight up, police said.

One witness said, during the argument over the parking spot, the victim had threatened to shoot Cruz, reports said.

Reports said the victim had several lumps, bruises and cuts on his face. Reports did not say if the victim received any medical treatment.