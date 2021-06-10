Austintown police say break-in suspect panicked after door locked him in

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for a break-in at Golden Food Mart in Austintown.

On Sunday, Salem police picked up Justin Davis, 33. He was wanted on a warrant for charges of breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools.

According to a police report, investigators connected Davis with a May 24 break-in at Golden Food Mart.

Police arrived at the business just after 1:30 a.m. and found a shattered window and trash bag near the front door with several packs of Newport cigarettes scattered around it. Officers also found a bag near the cash register and another carton of cigarettes on the floor near an office door, according to the report.

Officers looked at surveillance video, and said they saw a man force his way into the business and start filling a bag with cigarettes. The man can also be seen on video taking money from the lottery register.

Police said video shows the man trying to leave out of the doors he forced open, but they closed and locked. The man wasn’t able to get them open and seemed to panic, dropping some cigarettes from the bag he was carrying.

According to the report, the man eventually found a hammer and used it to break the window and climb out of it.

The report states police were able to identify Davis as the suspect.