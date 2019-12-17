Austintown police need help identifying Walmart theft suspect

The man walked out with a 60-inch TV and left through the fire escape

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police are asking for the community’s help in identifying thief.

According to police, the thief walked out of the Austintown Walmart last week with a 60-inch TV and left through the fire escape.

From video surveillance, the man came in during the early morning hours one day last week and then walked out with the TV in a shopping cart.

Apparently, thefts like this one aren’t just happening during the holidays but more frequently.

Austintown detectives think the thief may also have committed similar crimes in Boardman.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the man, call Austintown police at 330-799-9721.