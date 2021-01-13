Austintown police seize guns in two incidents

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Austintown police over the weekend seized two guns in two separate incidents.

About 5 p.m. Sunday, police pulled over a car driven by Isaiah Jackson, 23, of Westminster Drive, at Oakwood Avenue and North Four Mile Run Road for an improper turn. Reports said the car smelled like marijuana, and when police searched it, they found a bag of marijuana inside and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jackson was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Court records for his case were not available Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

About 9:25 p.m. Saturda,y police were called to the 4831 Kirk Road Dollar General after a woman said her estranged husband pointed a gun at her.

Reports said the woman was in a car with another man when Francisco Negron, 36, of Aurora Drive in Youngstown, pulled up behind them and tried to get the woman to roll down the window. When she refused, he pulled a gun and threatened her if she would not roll down the window, reports said.

Reports said Negron gave police permission to search his vehicle where they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside. Reports said Negron also has a concealed carry permit for the gun.

Negron was arrested on charges of aggravated menacing and domestic violence. He was arraigned in county court Monday and was released on bond with a no-contact order for the woman and the man she was with.