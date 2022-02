AUSTINTOWN, Police, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking to identify people in connection to a shoplifting investigation.

Surveillance camera images were released showing two men inside Home Depot. Another image was released of a vehicle in the parking lot.

Courtesy: Austintown Police Dept.

Anyone with information asked to call Detective Sergeant Hevener at 330-270-5111.