AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown police is asking the public for help identifying a woman.

They say she is involved in a series of thefts over the past few weeks.

If anyone recognizes her, they’re asked to call the Austintown Police Department at 330-270-5111 or message them on their Facebook page.