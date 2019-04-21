Austintown police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Austintown are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Thursday evening on New Road.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is an older-model blue Dodge SUV, possibly a Durango, with temporary tags.

The vehicle is missing the rear bumper.

Those with information on the vehicle or the crash are asked to call police at 330-270-5100 or send them a message on their Facebook page.

Police said tips can be kept confidential.