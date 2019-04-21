Local News

Austintown police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash

It happened Thursday night on New Road

By:

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 08:29 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 08:29 PM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police in Austintown are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Thursday evening on New Road.

Police said the vehicle that left the scene is an older-model blue Dodge SUV, possibly a Durango, with temporary tags.

The vehicle is missing the rear bumper.

Those with information on the vehicle or the crash are asked to call police at 330-270-5100 or send them a message on their Facebook page. 

Police said tips can be kept confidential. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories